Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT at $15.92

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $721.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. The company had revenue of $129.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after acquiring an additional 601,564 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 985,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 299,645 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,845,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 817,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 227,830 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

