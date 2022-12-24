Analysts Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target at $100.68

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

