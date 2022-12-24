Analysts Set Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) PT at $281.67

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $281.67.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Getinge AB has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $658.92 million during the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

