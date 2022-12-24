Analysts Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Target Price at $104.00

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

UCB stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

