Brokerages Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) PT at $40.13

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

