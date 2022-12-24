Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TERN opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $310.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc acquired 758,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,340,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,466,537. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 758,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,340,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,466,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 276,984 shares during the last quarter.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

