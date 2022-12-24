Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$36.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.06 per share, with a total value of C$951,465.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,068,626 shares in the company, valued at C$839,901,274.31. In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Director Matthew Charles Halbower acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.06 per share, with a total value of C$951,465.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,068,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$839,901,274.31. Also, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$39.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,781,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,779,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,004,927.47. Insiders have purchased a total of 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,720,415 over the last ninety days.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.01. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$18.15 and a twelve month high of C$43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$510.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

