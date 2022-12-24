Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

