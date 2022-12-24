Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at BTIG Research

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $200,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.