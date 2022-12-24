Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

