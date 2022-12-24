Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $236.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.65.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE GNRC opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $357.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

