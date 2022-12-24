Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $217.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.79.

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,644 shares of company stock worth $21,544,957. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workday Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Workday by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,012,000 after buying an additional 524,701 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $11,782,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $164.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of -132.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.76. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $280.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

