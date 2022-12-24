Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair cut Primerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $141.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $159.47.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 123.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 352,377 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Primerica by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $19,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Primerica by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after purchasing an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Primerica by 1,115.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

