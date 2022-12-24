Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT at $29.50

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Price Performance

VIRT stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.01.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 558,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after purchasing an additional 324,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,472,000 after acquiring an additional 543,504 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 29.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,595,000 after acquiring an additional 554,953 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.