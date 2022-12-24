Analysts Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Target Price at $19.40

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,825 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584,492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,860,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,337,000 after purchasing an additional 309,817 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,550,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,824,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

