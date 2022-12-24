Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price at $187.00

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $157.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.32. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $234.90.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

