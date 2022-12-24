The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $387.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COO opened at $332.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.30.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

