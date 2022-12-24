Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Citigroup

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.85.

SQ opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 2.37.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Block will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,304 shares of company stock worth $21,053,969 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

