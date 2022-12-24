Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $100.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $220.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $162,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,473,399.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $162,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,473,399.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,700. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Ambarella by 107.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Ambarella by 5.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ambarella by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.