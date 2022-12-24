Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

