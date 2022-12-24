Analysts Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Target Price at $73.67

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at about $1,287,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 26.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at about $1,545,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.