KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $63.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.26. KBR has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 967,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 133,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

