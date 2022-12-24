Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives $7.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENLAY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.75 ($10.37) to €8.50 ($9.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enel from €7.30 ($7.77) to €7.60 ($8.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel Stock Performance

Shares of ENLAY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Enel has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.