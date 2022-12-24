ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $360.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITMPF. HSBC lowered shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ITM Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.10) to GBX 280 ($3.40) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of ITMPF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.