Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT at $31.88

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several brokerages have commented on GLNG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.18 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

