Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $27.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

ACET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ACET stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $339.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $131,250.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $209,353.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 8,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $131,250.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,135 shares of company stock valued at $521,259. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 40.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.