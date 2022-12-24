Financial Contrast: Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) vs. BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Portillo’s and BJ’s Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 2 1 0 2.33 BJ’s Restaurants 1 3 3 0 2.29

Portillo’s currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.25%. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus price target of $29.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.86%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than BJ’s Restaurants.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -2.04% -2.69% -1.15% BJ’s Restaurants -0.37% -1.91% -0.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Portillo’s and BJ’s Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.9% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of BJ’s Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Portillo’s has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BJ’s Restaurants has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portillo’s and BJ’s Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.36 $5.99 million ($0.35) -49.11 BJ’s Restaurants $1.09 billion 0.60 -$3.61 million ($0.20) -138.74

Portillo’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BJ’s Restaurants. BJ’s Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BJ’s Restaurants beats Portillo’s on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

