Reviewing Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) & Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.02 million 1.38 $150,000.00 $0.01 55.06 Xperi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Destiny Media Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

43.8% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 3.70% 4.83% 4.18% Xperi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Destiny Media Technologies and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Xperi 0 1 1 1 3.00

Xperi has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.43%. Given Xperi’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Xperi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps. The company also provides Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions; connected car solutions, including HD Radio, automotive connected media, and in-cabin monitoring solutions; and Media Platform that provides streaming and advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

