Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Critical Survey

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Enjoy Technology and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 1 2 0 0 1.67 Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus target price of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 67,592.31%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than Logiq.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Enjoy Technology has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enjoy Technology and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -746.92% -74.32% Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enjoy Technology and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 0.01 -$220.61 million ($2.29) 0.00 Logiq $34.65 million 0.16 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Logiq has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enjoy Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enjoy Technology beats Logiq on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. On June 30, 2022, Enjoy Technology, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

