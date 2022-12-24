Head to Head Comparison: AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) & FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppFolio and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $359.37 million 10.23 $1.03 million ($1.43) -73.13 FalconStor Software $14.18 million 0.35 $200,000.00 ($0.48) -1.46

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. AppFolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FalconStor Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

64.8% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AppFolio and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 0 1 2 0 2.67 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppFolio currently has a consensus price target of $115.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.68%. Given AppFolio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AppFolio is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio -11.22% -17.72% -12.69% FalconStor Software -17.77% N/A -12.05%

Volatility & Risk

AppFolio has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppFolio beats FalconStor Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes. It also provides value added services that are designed to enhance, automate, and streamline processes and workflows for property management businesses, such as electronic payment, tenant screening, and insurance services. AppFolio, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About FalconStor Software

(Get Rating)

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. It also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

