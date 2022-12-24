Analyzing American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) & American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Rebel alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -160.19% -191.87% -116.93% American Biltrite -2.86% -18.89% -4.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Rebel and American Biltrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Rebel currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 710.81%. Given American Rebel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Rebel is more favorable than American Biltrite.

14.4% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of American Biltrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Rebel and American Biltrite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $990,000.00 0.98 -$6.10 million N/A N/A American Biltrite $190.73 million 0.02 $1.79 million N/A N/A

American Biltrite has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

About American Rebel

(Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About American Biltrite

(Get Rating)

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.