KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) versus GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Head-To-Head Contrast

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and GTT Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.45 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -2.31 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

KORE Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

KORE Group has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KORE Group and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.97%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GTT Communications beats KORE Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About GTT Communications

(Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.