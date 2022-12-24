Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) & Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Financial Comparison

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Republic First Bancorp and Enterprise Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Republic First Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.54%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus target price of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.69%. Given Republic First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Republic First Bancorp is more favorable than Enterprise Financial Services.

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 12.54% 7.86% 0.40% Enterprise Financial Services 36.51% 13.91% 1.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Enterprise Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 0.74 $25.18 million $0.33 6.33 Enterprise Financial Services $450.97 million 4.05 $133.05 million $5.07 9.69

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Republic First Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services, as well as on-line and mobile banking services. As of November 3, 2022, it operated 35 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania; and New York County in New York. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant processing services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, insurance, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. It operates banking locations and administrative offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico market areas, as well as a network of SBA loan production offices and deposit production offices in various states. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

