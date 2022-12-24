Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Stock Performance

AMV stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. Atlis Motor Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $243.99.

Get Atlis Motor Vehicles alerts:

About Atlis Motor Vehicles

(Get Rating)

Read More

Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicle trucks and charging infrastructure. The company offers ATLIS Energy, a superior battery technology solution; ATLIS Charging, an advanced charging station; ATLIS XP; and ATLIS XT pickup truck. Its target customers for the Atlis XT are work vehicle fleet owners and individual buyers; and Atlis XP Platform are work vehicle and upfit vehicle manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlis Motor Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.