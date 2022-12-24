Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.