Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.09. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 83.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,302,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 520,656 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

