Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 175.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,133,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after purchasing an additional 238,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373,201 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

