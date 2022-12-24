Comparing Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Immunocore and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore -59.17% -29.53% -17.65% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Immunocore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $35.80 million 71.00 -$180.86 million ($1.72) -33.60 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$6.54 million N/A N/A

This table compares Immunocore and Genenta Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Genenta Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immunocore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Immunocore and Genenta Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 0 9 0 3.00 Genenta Science 0 0 3 0 3.00

Immunocore currently has a consensus target price of $78.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.38%. Genenta Science has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 317.42%. Given Genenta Science’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genenta Science is more favorable than Immunocore.

Summary

Genenta Science beats Immunocore on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunocore

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Genenta Science

(Get Rating)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. It is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

