Head-To-Head Survey: Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) & MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) and MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Valens and MediWound, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 MediWound 0 0 5 0 3.00

Valens currently has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 200.87%. MediWound has a consensus target price of $48.13, indicating a potential upside of 318.48%. Given MediWound’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MediWound is more favorable than Valens.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million 1.76 -$39.11 million ($2.51) -0.27 MediWound $23.76 million 2.82 -$13.55 million ($3.71) -3.10

This table compares Valens and MediWound’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MediWound has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens. MediWound is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valens, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Valens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of MediWound shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and MediWound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% MediWound -80.05% N/A -68.07%

Summary

MediWound beats Valens on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units. The company also develops EscharEx, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; MW005, which is in phase I/II for the treatment of low-risk basal cell carcinoma. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

