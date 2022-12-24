Analyzing D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) & Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum N/A -31.40% -7.22% Pegasystems -33.73% -43.51% -8.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for D-Wave Quantum and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 3 0 3.00 Pegasystems 1 8 0 0 1.89

Institutional & Insider Ownership

D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 370.59%. Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $56.90, suggesting a potential upside of 66.76%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than Pegasystems.

10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A $24.25 million N/A N/A Pegasystems $1.21 billion 2.31 -$63.04 million ($5.10) -6.69

D-Wave Quantum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems.

Volatility & Risk

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -1.21, meaning that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats Pegasystems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, it provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

