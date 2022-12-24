Analyzing Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 16.42% 3.63% 1.70% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Charter Hall Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $284.10 million 6.58 $53.51 million $0.40 37.55 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

95.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Retail Opportunity Investments and Charter Hall Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 2 0 0 1.67 Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.18%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Charter Hall Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

