Comparing Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Rating) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoliv 0 9 5 0 2.36

Autoliv has a consensus target price of $92.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%.

46.6% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proliance International N/A N/A N/A Autoliv 4.44% 13.11% 4.58%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autoliv $8.23 billion 0.79 $435.00 million $4.37 17.06

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

Autoliv beats Proliance International on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

