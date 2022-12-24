Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $2.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $2,365,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 130.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 670,252 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 345,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 69.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The company had revenue of $24.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.