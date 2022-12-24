Analysts Set Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

LLAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of Terran Orbital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $66,793.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 980,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,640 shares of company stock valued at $779,844. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the second quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Further Reading

