Brokerages Set Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) PT at $63.50

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ENOV. TheStreet cut Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enovis Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $142.82. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 110.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.
Enovis Company Profile
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
Further Reading
