Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $92.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.86.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $88.12. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,343.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $89,282.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,144 shares of company stock worth $287,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.