Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $85.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.70.

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $365,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,884. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $365,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,884. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,950 shares of company stock worth $4,921,369 and have sold 274,182 shares worth $12,223,433. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $281.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

