Analysts Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) PT at $22.33

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sapiens International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $35.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 11.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

