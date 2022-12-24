Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives $106.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Endava by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,672,000 after purchasing an additional 175,041 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth $644,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Endava by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 20.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Stock Performance

NYSE DAVA opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.19. Endava has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $170.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.99 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Endava will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

