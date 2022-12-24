A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $62.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

NYSE:AOS opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 11.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

