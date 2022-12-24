Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Receives $16.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

BNOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Bionomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Bionomics Stock Performance

BNOX opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

